UK hockey team raising money to get to national championships

The University of Kentucky Hockey Club needs help getting to nationals.
The University of Kentucky Hockey Club needs help getting to nationals.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Hockey Club needs help getting to nationals.

The team won a spot in the American Collegiate Hockey Association 2023 national championships.

It’s the cats’ first trip since the 2007-2008 season.

The championships are being held in Boston next weekend.

The team is self-funded and needs to raise $80,000 for travel, hotels and meals. They have set up a GoFundMe in hopes of reaching their goal.

“To get all of the support from BBN to fulfill our fundraising goal on the GoFundMe is something a lot of us weren’t really expecting. It’s was a number set by our administration and for BBN to come through and provide us with those funds to fulfill this, accomplish is something really special to us,” said center Brett Quinn.

Shop Local Kentucky is also selling t-shirts to help raise money as well.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Today’s Good Question is one a lot of homeowners are having to worry about, and it’s all...
Good Question: Who is responsible for paying for damage from fallen trees?
Fayette County Public Schools announced all but four schools will be open Wednesday. (File image)
Power restored at all Fayette County Public Schools, all but one school open Wednesday
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home
Falmouth police say they were called to the home on Montjoy Street, between 4th Street and...
Abandoned newborn dies after being found in vacant home, police say

Latest News

Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Rupp Arena
Fans go out to watch KHSAA girl’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena
Leestown Coffee House lost power through the weekend after Friday’s winds, losing days of...
Lexington restaurants return to normal operations after wind storm
Patience wearing thin for Woodford County residents still without power
WATCH | Patience wearing thin for Woodford County residents still without power