Williamsburg man killed in early morning crash

By Evan Hatter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A man was killed Wednesday morning in a head-on crash in Whitley County.

Deputies from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a crash on eastbound KY-92 early Wednesday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Camry, driven by 77-year-old Arthur Siler of Williamsburg, hit a commercial Ford F-550 truck head on.

Siler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol are not a factor in the crash.

