Advocates hoping Ky. lawmakers take steps to help protect animals

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two dogs are now in the care of Paws 4 the Cause after they were found starving in Estill County.

Anita Spreitzer, the Vice President of Paws 4 the Cause, says that this is another example of a concerning trend in animal abuse cases in Kentucky, the worst she has seen in 35 years working rescues.

Spreitzer says a neighbor found Skyla, a fox-like dog, and Lady Bird, a golden retriever, in a rural area where they came upon somebody’s house. Lady Bird is around five years old and is likely 25 pounds underweight.

“When I first saw her pictures, she didn’t have a sparkle to her eyes. She was defeated,” Spreitzer said.

It’s something that Spreitzer has become all too familiar with recently.

“In the last six months, we’ve taken in dogs that have been shot, hit by cars, starved. Kentucky needs to wake up and change the laws,” said Spreitzer.

Senator Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, sponsored Senate Bill 230, which would make owners responsible for the cost of care of an impounded animal.

Spreitzer says the bill is a step in the right direction, as a dog like Lady Bird can cost them hundreds, if not thousands of dollars to care for.

However, as the session’s end draws near, it has seen little movement, like so many past bills on animal abuse. Spreitzer says all they can do is hope that lawmakers step up to support their cause.

Spreitzer says that they are at capacity in this shelter because they are constantly bringing in animals out of these abusive situations. Therefore, she urges people to consider fostering a pet like Lady Bird or Skyla. She also says that they would be grateful for any donations they can receive.

If you would like to support their efforts, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.