Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colder winds are blowing in across the state today as we lock into a wintertime pattern. It’s a setup that will bring some flakes into the region on more than one occasion this weekend and into next week.

Our Friday starts with some showers working out of eastern Kentucky with a midday break set to follow. That’s short-lived as a few more showers work in this afternoon and evening. That’s when it gets cold enough for a few flakes to join in. Those flurries and snow showers will be noted across the eastern half of the state through early Saturday morning.

Temps today will be on the chilly side with that strong northwest wind doing its thing.

Saturday looks like a better day with temps deep into the 40s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Clouds will quickly increase late in the day as rain arrives from the west during the evening. This is ahead of another storm system working into the Ohio Valley with rain and snow. The greatest chance for some slush is across the north and the northeast.

Much colder weather comes in behind this with many areas struggling to get to 40. There’s also the chance for a few snow showers and flurries.

Temps bounce back for a few days next week before another surge of cold air dives in.

