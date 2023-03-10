Churchill Downs renovation update: What to expect at Kentucky Derby 149

Churchill Downs is in the middle of a $200 million renovation of its paddock area.
Churchill Downs is in the middle of a $200 million renovation of its paddock area.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - When Kentucky Derby 149 rolls around in May, Churchill Downs is going to look different.

There have been a lot of changes at the track since Aristides first laid claim to the title of Derby champion nearly a century and a half ago.

Churchill Downs said perhaps none of those changes compare to what’s going on presently.

”I think this will be the most transformational,” Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers said.

Churchill Downs has spent roughly $1 billion on construction projects in the last decade or so.

Part of that is the $200 million dollar Paddock area will look like. A digital rendering shows what to expect.

It’ll include suites, dining, a viewing area and walking circle.

“The old paddock area was 5,000 square feet,” Rogers said. “This is now going to be 12,000 square feet, so you’ll be able to get more people inside the Paddock, especially on Oaks and Derby days.”

This is a two-year plan for the Paddock, so unlike the new First Turn dining club, don’t expect to see it this year.

Churchill will lay asphalt over the existing paddock area for Derby 149 in May and line it with vendors and activities.

After Derby, the asphalt comes up, and it’s back to work.

This project could be a photo finish. Churchill Downs expects completion of this project to back up all the way into the week of Derby 150.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Jessin Statemen
Man sentenced for deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall

Latest News

Kentucky finds a way to win in extra innings for critical road victory
Resilient Wildcats outlast Southern Illinois in 10 innings
Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
(Photo: KHSAA)
KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 - Day two scores
The Woodford County High School boys’ basketball team was crowned champions of Region 8 Tuesday...
Team overcomes adversity from power outages to secure Sweet 16 berth at Rupp
Fans go out to watch KHSAA girl’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena
WATCH | Fans go out to watch KHSAA girl’s Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena