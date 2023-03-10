CycleBar Charity Ride - Mulberry Builders + St. Jude CYCLEBAR

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -WKYT has partnered with Mulberry Builders for this year’s 2023 dream home build in Lexington.

This weekend you can get a little exercise and support St. Jude at the same time.

Mulberry Builders is hosting a 30 minute Charity Ride to raise money for St. Jude.

The ride will be at CYCLEBAR Fritz Farm in The Summit tomorrow, Saturday March 11 at 1 pm.

There is a minimum $25 donation and all the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

To sign up follow the steps below.

Step 1: Create An Account -> https://members.cyclebar.com/offers/cyclebar-fritz-farm/first-ride-free/auth/register

Step 2: Reserve Your Bike Here -> https://members.cyclebar.com/book/cyclebar-fritz-farm/piq_9214582

If you have questions, please email madison@mulberry-builders.com

