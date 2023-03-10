CycleBar Charity Ride - Mulberry Builders + St. Jude CYCLEBAR

St. Jude Charity Ride
St. Jude Charity Ride(Mulberry Builders, CYCLEBAR)
By Amber Philpott
Published: Mar. 10, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -WKYT has partnered with Mulberry Builders for this year’s 2023 dream home build in Lexington.

The home is being built at 3517 Stolen Horse Trace in the Home Place neighborhood off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg.

This weekend you can get a little exercise and support St. Jude at the same time.

Mulberry Builders is hosting a 30 minute Charity Ride to raise money for St. Jude.

The ride will be at CYCLEBAR Fritz Farm in The Summit tomorrow, Saturday March 11 at 1 pm.

There is a minimum $25 donation and all the proceeds go directly to St. Jude.

To sign up follow the steps below.

Step 1: Create An Account -> https://members.cyclebar.com/offers/cyclebar-fritz-farm/first-ride-free/auth/register

Step 2: Reserve Your Bike Here -> https://members.cyclebar.com/book/cyclebar-fritz-farm/piq_9214582

If you have questions, please email madison@mulberry-builders.com

