Doctor urges caution as state marks three years since first COVID-19 case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This week marks three years since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.

We quickly saw one case turn into tens of thousands. Even though the number of deaths, hospitalizations, and cases have dropped, one Kentucky doctor says we should still be cautious.

“For some people, it’s like yesterday. For healthcare workers, it’s a never-ending battle,” said Dr. Jeff Foxx, a family practice physician who got COVID-19 early on and was hospitalized on a ventilator for about a month. “It was a very scary time.”

On this three-year anniversary, Dr. Foxx says it’s still very difficult for healthcare workers. Many pushed through, while others left because they were burnt out.

“They’re still doing a great job, but they’re tired,” said Dr. Foxx. “I think we’re seeing people leave now because they’ve done it for three years. They need a break.”

As more and more people caught the virus, hospitals were jam-packed, and people were fighting for their lives. Dr. Foxx says, luckily, hospitals have found ways to manage it over the years, and people are now used to prevention.

“We went through the masks, we went through the handwashing, we went through decreasing large gatherings and social distancing,” Dr. Foxx explained. He also noted that we’re in a better place now because of the vaccine. “Paxlovid is an example. It’s an oral medication. If you get sick or are at high risk, you can consider taking that.”

While we do see a huge improvement since March 2020, Dr. Foxx says the virus is still here, and people are still getting infected and even dying.

“There’s nothing wrong with still limiting your exposure, wearing a mask, and doing things to protect yourself,” he said.

Lexington’s first COVID-19 case was also three years ago this week on March 7, 2020.

