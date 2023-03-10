Good Question: Does Kentucky Utilities read your meter each month?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Does Kentucky Utilities read your meter each month?

For today’s Good Question, Herman asks, Does Kentucky Utilities read your meter every month, or do they estimate your monthly consumption from previous months?

KU spokesperson Daniel Lowery tells us 70% of meters are read every month. There are some that readers may miss because of things like locked gates, bad weather, or maybe a dog in the yard.

But, he said they make an effort to come back to any they miss.

If they miss a reading, they do have a formula they can use to estimate your usage, and then once the meter is read, issue either a credit or add the amount to your next bill, depending on if it was too high or too low.

There is a program called budget billing, where they estimate your average usage and you pay the same amount each month. But you have to sign up for that program, so you would know if you’re taking part in that.

