Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will spark a few showers and clouds for your Friday. Some could see a few flakes Friday night into early Saturday, but a high pressure will keep us dry for the majority of Saturday.

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. Expect a winter mix, which will switch to a cold rain.

Still tracking a cooler than normal trend with snow showers and flurries through Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

