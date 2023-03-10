Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

Springing Forward with Some Flakes
Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. Expect a winter mix, which will switch to a cold rain.
Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. Expect a winter mix, which will switch to a cold rain.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeping a close eye on a cold front, which will spark a few showers and clouds for your Friday. Some could see a few flakes Friday night into early Saturday, but a high pressure will keep us dry for the majority of Saturday.

Our next weather maker arrives on Sunday. Expect a winter mix, which will switch to a cold rain.

Still tracking a cooler than normal trend with snow showers and flurries through Tuesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home

Latest News

radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Little Winter Possible This Weekend
A brief spike in temperatures
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will be up for one day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Briefly milder before another colder blast
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Two Systems On The Way