Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners

By Samantha Valentino
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Central Kentucky business is under investigation.

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating White Heaven Outfitters in Nicholasville for illegal raffling.

The sheriff’s office says that they, along with the Kentucky Department of Charitable Game and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, have received numerous complaints over a period of several months.

They say these complaints originated from illegal raffling and winners of those raffles not receiving their prizes.

Upon further investigation, the sheriff’s office says they found that Whitetail Heaven Outfitters was promoting gambling by taking in thousands of dollars, violating Kentucky gaming law.

On Wednesday, the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from Fish and Wildlife and the Department of Charitable Game, completed search warrants both at the Whitetail Heaven Outdoor Superstore and at their Outfitters location.

The sheriff’s office says they are aware of many victims who have won raffles by paying money for a chance to win but never received a prize from Whitetail Heaven.

They’re asking anyone who has been a victim of these raffles to call them or submit a tip via email.

