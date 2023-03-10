Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances

The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.
The Kentucky Senate has passed a bill targeting drag performances.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor and WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed a bill targeting drag performances on Friday.

The original version of Senate Bill 115 would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.

After changes were made to the bill, it was passed a second time by a committee and sent to the Senate floor.

SB 115 would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home

Latest News

Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
WATCH | Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
Advocates hoping Ky. lawmakers take steps to help protect animals
WATCH | Advocates hoping Ky. lawmakers take steps to help protect animals
This week marks three years since Kentucky’s first confirmed COVID-19 case. We quickly saw one...
Doctor urges caution as state marks three years since first COVID-19 case
The Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Powell County recently welcomed a pair of rare residents.
Kentucky Reptile Zoo welcomes rare baby cobras