Kentucky Senate passes bill targeting drag performances
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Senate passed a bill targeting drag performances on Friday.
The original version of Senate Bill 115 would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.
After changes were made to the bill, it was passed a second time by a committee and sent to the Senate floor.
SB 115 would now ban drag shows on publicly-owned property and anywhere minors are present.
The bill now goes to the House.
