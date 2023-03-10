KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 - Day two scores
The quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 are set after the second day of the tournament
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Ashland Blazer defeats Knott County Central 46-34
McCracken County defeats Bethleham 71-41
Mercy defeats Cooper 70-64
Henderson County defeats Simon Kenton 56-54 in 2OT
