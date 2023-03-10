KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 - Day two scores

The quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 are set after the second day of the tournament
(Photo: KHSAA)
(Photo: KHSAA)(WYMT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The quarterfinals of the KHSAA Girls’ Sweet 16 are set after the second day of the tournament.

Ashland Blazer defeats Knott County Central 46-34

McCracken County defeats Bethleham 71-41

Mercy defeats Cooper 70-64

Henderson County defeats Simon Kenton 56-54 in 2OT

