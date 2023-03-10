Lexington LGBTQ+ rights group demands action from city leaders

Dozens with the Lex Have Pride organization filled the Lexington City Council meeting Thursday...
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens with the Lex Have Pride organization filled the Lexington City Council meeting Thursday night.

They’re asking council members to publicly take a stand against what they call anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Frankfort.

“Showing the world that it’s okay to be yourself. It’s okay to live a life a little differently. Well, now we aren’t okay. Our trans brothers and sisters of all ages are under attack. The most vulnerable amongst our community are under attack,” said Lex Have Pride supporter Uma Jewels.

Jewels is just one of many speaking out against several bills, like Senate Bill 115, which would limit where drag show performances can take place, and Senate Bill 150, which would not require teachers to use pronouns that don’t adhere to a student’s biological sex.

“It is not a coincidence these bills will criminalize the compassion teachers extend to students who need support in a world actively working to erase their existence,” said Transylvania University producer Kurt Gohde.

The grassroots organization is asking city leaders to not only publicly stand with the community, but to not discriminate against transgender employees in healthcare, look at housing insecurity for LGBTQ youth, among a few other items.

Vice Mayor Dan Wu says council members drafted and signed a statement showing their support of the community—something they’ll send to legislators in Frankfort.

“Lexington will continue to be a welcoming and affirming community. Our diversity is our strength. Thank you,” said Wu.

Those who spoke out Thursday night say they greatly appreciate the city’s show of support, but they say their fight has only just begun.

Councilmembers said they would also address the issue of housing insecurity for LGBTQ+ youth at their next work session later this month.

