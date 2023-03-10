Lexington police investigating shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting.

Thursday afternoon, officers responded to Price Road and Breathitt Avenue.

They say someone flagged them down, saying they’d been shot.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say where the shooting happened.

They did not give any suspect information.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

