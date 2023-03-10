LMPD recruit accidentally shot by officer during training

(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An LMPD recruit was shot accidentally by another officer during firearms training on Friday, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

LMPD said a firearm’s instructor discharged his weapon shortly before 3 p.m. at the LMPD Training Center.

According to LMPD’s statement, the bullet struck a recruit in his bullet resistant vest during a training exercise.

Officials said the recruit appeared to sustain minor injuries and was transported to UofL Hospital as a precaution.

LMPD said the officer who discharged his weapon has been put on administrative leave, which is LMPD’s standard practice.

“Although the discharge appears to be accidental, LMPD recognizes this incident as a serious training failure, and is swiftly being addressed,” LMPD said in the statement.

LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

This incident comes one day after the Department of Justice criticized the lack and level of training that officers at the department receive, stating they were not being given the resources needed for them to succeed at their jobs.

The US Attorney General announced a consent decree during a press conference Thursday afternoon. The legally binding agreement will allow the federal government to have oversight of the city’s police department.

The consent decree comes nearly two years after the investigation began by the DOJ in the wake of the death of Breonna Taylor.

