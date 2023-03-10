Man accused of arson after planting homemade firebombs in Covington business

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COVINGTON (WXIX) - Police arrested a man who allegedly set a restaurant on fire and attempted to do it a second time, according to the Covington Police Department.

David Juarez, 37, is accused of intentionally setting Zapta Cantina on fire and trying to do it again but with homemade firebombs, Covington police said.

Lt. Justin Bradbury says officers were dispatched on March 5 to investigate a burglary on West 8th Street.

The following day, police were called back to the same address to assist the Covington Fire Department with an arson investigation after Zapta’s Cantina was set on fire.

Four days later, officers were dispatched a third time to the business for a report of a broken window where someone had thrown two “improvised incendiary devices at the business,” Bradbury explains, however, the firebombs did not go off.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau later determined that Juarez was the one responsible for all three incidents.

The suspect was located hiding in his car at his home on West 9th St. where he was later taken into custody, police said.

Juarez is being charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of arson.

