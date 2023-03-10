Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A petition to reverse the Lexington Legends name change has garnered over 2,000 signatures.

The former Lexington Legends recently announced a new name change to the Lexington Counter Clocks. This new decision came with new management and left a lot of loyal fans very frustrated.

Fan Ryan Smith created a petition called “Legends Never Die” that has 2,000 signatures in favor of management changing the name back to the Lexington legends.

“I guess the thing about it was we understand rebrands as the fans. We always go through a rebrand, but this is a complete identity change. It just didn’t sit well with us,” said Smith.

However, new president and general manager Justin Fararella says that while the organization understand change can be difficult, he is confident the Counter Clocks will be a team that the city will be proud of.

“The brand is here to stay. It is something we are proud of, and we are going to have a lot of fun with it internally,” said Fararella. “And we hope that the fans and the community, once they gather around that brand. And we are going to prove it to you that we are going to have a lot of fun. I’m a fun guy, Nathan’s a fun guy, people in the office are fun people, and that is the business we’re in.”

However, some fans still seem reluctant to adjust.

“Every game, I will be in Legends gear,” said Smith. “It doesn’t matter if they change the name again; I will always be a Lexington Legend.”

The Counter Clocks’ first game is set for April 28, but right now, it is looking like there could be a mix of red, green and blue cheering on the same team in the stands.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.