Remote learning extended at FCPS middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Remote learning at a Lexington middle school will be extended.

Southern Middle School will continue remote learning through Thursday, March 16.

Classes have been remote since a fire occurred on March 2.

In a letter to families, school officials said the school would not be able to safely reopen next week.

Lexington fire officials have confirmed that the fire was ruled accidental.

