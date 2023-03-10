Remote learning extended at FCPS middle school

Southern Middle School
Southern Middle School(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Remote learning at a Lexington middle school will be extended.

Southern Middle School will continue remote learning through Thursday, March 16.

Classes have been remote since a fire occurred on March 2.

In a letter to families, school officials said the school would not be able to safely reopen next week.

Lexington fire officials have confirmed that the fire was ruled accidental.

