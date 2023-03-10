Time to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday

Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Get ready to spring forward this weekend, daylight saving time is Sunday.

It starts at 2 a.m., so make sure your clocks move forward by an hour.

Experts say planning ahead is the key to feeling less tired with the time change.

Try going to bed and waking up 15 minutes earlier than usual in the days leading up to daylight saving. That way your body can slowly adjust to the earlier start.

Not everyone follows daylight saving in the U.S. People in Hawaii, most of Arizona and U.S. territories in the Pacific and Caribbean don’t follow the time change.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
First elected in 1984, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in January became the longest-serving Senate...
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell remains hospitalized after concussion
Fallen Bradford Pear tree in downtown Lexington
Have a Bradford pear tree on your property? UK wants to help replace it
Scientists say the spotted lanternfly is an invasive species.
Invasive species closer to calling Kentucky home

Latest News

FILE - In testimony to Congress, Chair Jerome Powell made clear that the Fed would increase the...
Another US hiring surge: 311,000 jobs despite Fed rate hikes
FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19
Officers located the infant around 3:30 p.m. and took the baby to the hospital for further...
Newborn found abandoned inside bathroom trashcan, police say
Get ready to spring forward! Daylight saving time starts Sunday. (CNN)
Daylight saving time: Don't lose sleep over the time change
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State shooter’s note says he felt hated, rejected