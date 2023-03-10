UK fan needs Big Blue Nation’s help to aid in recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As Kentucky’s men’s basketball team prepares to tip off in the SEC Tournament Friday, there is one die-hard fan cheering on a team that has been rooting for him for more than a decade.

In 2010, Kevin Massey was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. In the years since, he has made tremendous progress and credits Kentucky fans for all their support. At one point, doctors didn’t expect him to survive.

“They told us he probably won’t survive more than 24 hours, and if he does, he’s going to be a vegetable,” said Kevin’s mom Ruth.

But Kevin is a fighter and was fighting for his life when someone whispered in his ear.

“Coach Cal whispered in his ear and said, ‘Kevin, you get healthy, and you’re going to be part of my team,’” Ruth said.

And that he did. Kevin graduated high school, got into UK and joined the basketball team as a student manager.

“My big thing I always say is I either had two choices, it was to give up or push through some stuff and put on my bootstraps,” said Kevin.

Kevin is now pushing through a huge feat in his journey with the help of a lifting wheelchair, he’s standing up for the first time in a decade.

“The positive of having the chair to be able to stand him up, he can be eye level with his peers, with his players that he’s coaching,” said Ruth.

But the chair comes with a hefty price tag of $10,000. At the same time, the family needs another $3,000 to get Kevin a new service dog after his previous one, Aria, passed away in December.

“Coach Cal, when Aria didn’t come to practice, he would always ask, ‘Where’s Aria? Where’s our girl at?’ So the team loved her as well. And just around our apartment and stuff, she would help him pick up things,” said Kevin.

A call of support the family says isn’t easy to ask for but they are grateful for Big Blue Nation’s love for their boy.

“People seem to care about me for some reason. I ain’t figured it out yet,” said Kevin.

Kevin’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the wheelchair, and new service dog.

WKYT previously talked with Kevin Massey in 2015.

