EKY animal shelter hosts free parvovirus vaccination event to help local pet owners

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter hosted free parvo vaccinations for dogs at four different locations across the region.

Those with the animal shelter said they have seen an increase in parvovirus in dogs recently, so they wanted to host a free vaccination event at easily accessible locations so more people can come out to utilize these services.

Saturday’s event at Tractor Supply in Hazard also included pet adoptions and grooming services.

Other vaccination locations included the Letcher County Health Department, Knott County Central High School and Breathitt County Tractor Supply.

”We’re trying to get the word out to people, especially with new puppies and how vital it is to get these vaccines in,” said shelter board member Joanna Davidson. “You can get parvo just by sitting them on the grass or maybe another person handling other dogs who have parvo. It just spreads so easily.”

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter will be hosting more parvo vaccination events in the next few months.

The shelter also offers a low-cost spay and neuter program. You can find more information on these services by visiting the shelter’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating White Heaven Outfitters in...
Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
The family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Family of WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash files lawsuit

Latest News

Officials say they gathered 14 bags of trash and other larger items from the pond.
Pike County community participates in spring clean-up
Mine disaster remembered
Letcher County museum sets up memorial for mine disaster anniversary
On Friday, after exactly 1 week with no power, tenants found eviction notices on their doors.
Winchester apartment complex still without power following historic winds, tenants forced to vacate
The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on...
Officer-involved accident following arrest of theft suspect