EKY animal shelter hosts free parvovirus vaccination event to help local pet owners

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter hosted free parvo vaccinations for dogs at four different locations across the region.

Those with the animal shelter said they have seen an increase in parvovirus in dogs recently, so they wanted to host a free vaccination event at easily accessible locations so more people can come out to utilize these services.

Saturday’s event at Tractor Supply in Hazard also included pet adoptions and grooming services.

Other vaccination locations included the Letcher County Health Department, Knott County Central High School and Breathitt County Tractor Supply.

”We’re trying to get the word out to people, especially with new puppies and how vital it is to get these vaccines in,” said shelter board member Joanna Davidson. “You can get parvo just by sitting them on the grass or maybe another person handling other dogs who have parvo. It just spreads so easily.”

The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter will be hosting more parvo vaccination events in the next few months.

The shelter also offers a low-cost spay and neuter program. You can find more information on these services by visiting the shelter’s Facebook page.

