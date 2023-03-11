Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a winter mix, which will switch to a cold rain, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, overnight into Sunday. Expect snow, closer to the Ohio River, with some accumulation, which is where a Winter Weather Advisory is active.

We’ll start out the week with below normal temperatures and chances for snow showers and flurries.

Temperatures warm to around 60, with a mix of sun and clouds, by Thursday.

Our next system arrives on Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

