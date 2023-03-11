Kentucky bounced out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals by Vanderbilt

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s stay in Nashville was a short one. The Wildcats fall to Vanderbilt 80-73 on Friday night.

The loss to Vanderbilt was the second in ten days for Kentucky. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points. Vandy was led by Ezra Manjon with 25 points.

Vanderbilt will advance to play Texas A&M in the semifinals Saturday. Kentucky will wait to learn its NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday.

