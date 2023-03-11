Kentucky bounced out of the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinals by Vanderbilt

Commodores take 2 out of 3 from UK this season
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against...
Vanderbilt guard Ezra Manjon (5) celebrates after an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(JOHN AMIS | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 12:14 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s stay in Nashville was a short one. The Wildcats fall to Vanderbilt 80-73 on Friday night.

The loss to Vanderbilt was the second in ten days for Kentucky. Antonio Reeves led the Wildcats in scoring with 22 points. Vandy was led by Ezra Manjon with 25 points.

Vanderbilt will advance to play Texas A&M in the semifinals Saturday. Kentucky will wait to learn its NCAA Tournament destination on Selection Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

