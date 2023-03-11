Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating White Heaven Outfitters in...
Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Family of WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash files lawsuit

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
Mine disaster remembered
Letcher County museum sets up memorial for mine disaster anniversary
On Friday, after exactly 1 week with no power, tenants found eviction notices on their doors.
Winchester apartment complex still without power following historic winds, tenants forced to vacate