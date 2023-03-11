Officer-involved accident following arrest of theft suspect

The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on...
The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on Nicholasville Road Saturday afternoon.(Fayette County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on Nicholasville Road Saturday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a report of theft at that location. Upon arrival, they detained 40-year-old April Allen, who is an employee of that Walmart location, and waited for a police van to arrive.

According to police, the van was hit by a LexTran bus in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Allen is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center with an offense of theft by unlawful taking.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating White Heaven Outfitters in...
Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Family of WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash files lawsuit

Latest News

Mine disaster remembered
Letcher County museum sets up memorial for mine disaster anniversary
On Friday, after exactly 1 week with no power, tenants found eviction notices on their doors.
Winchester apartment complex still without power following historic winds, tenants forced to vacate
Lexington Pride Festival
What does the passing of a bill restricting drag performances mean for the Lexington Pride Festival?
Renderings of the proposed redevelopment of the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown...
NFL Draft to Cincinnati? Officials have ‘preliminary discussions’ with the league