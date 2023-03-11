Officer-involved accident following arrest of theft suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on Nicholasville Road Saturday afternoon.

Police initially responded to a report of theft at that location. Upon arrival, they detained 40-year-old April Allen, who is an employee of that Walmart location, and waited for a police van to arrive.

According to police, the van was hit by a LexTran bus in the parking lot. No injuries were reported.

Allen is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center with an offense of theft by unlawful taking.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

