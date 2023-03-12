Bystander discovered human remains on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (WXIX) - The Northern Kentucky University Police Department, Highland Heights Police Department, Campbell County Special Incident Response Team, and the county Coroner are conducting an investigation after human remains were found on the Northern Kentucky University campus Sunday, according to a campus public information officer.

Northern Kentucky Police responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. from a bystander on campus for soccer activities who said they discovered what appeared to be decomposed human remains in the wooded area behind the soccer stadium, a statement from campus officials said.

Campus officials also confirmed that officers responded to the scene immediately and the detective on site contacted the Campbell County Special Incident Response Team to assist with processing the scene.

The coroner arrived at the scene before 3:00 p.m., the statement said.

NKU police say that based on what is known so far, the situation poses no danger to anyone on campus.

The initial investigation does not suggest foul play took place, according to campus officials.

FOX19 is currently at the scene and will continue to update this story as it develops.

