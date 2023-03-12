Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe

golden alert lexington
golden alert lexington(lpd)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UPDATE:

Lexington Police have canceled the Golden alert for Julia Oyen-Keller.

They say she has been located and is safe.

---------------------------------------------------------

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert of a missing Lexington woman.

Police say 83-year-old Julia Oyen-Keller was last seen around 9:45 Saturday night along the 700 block of Mason Headley Road.

Officers say she is believed to be traveling on foot or in a wheelchair.

She is approximately 5″3″ with brown hair. A description of her clothing is not known at this time.

Police say Oyen-Keller is believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.

Lexington Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Oyen-Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on...
Officer-involved accident following arrest of theft suspect
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio
According to Kentucky Utilities, last Friday’s storms knocked out power to about 380,000...
Why does Kentucky Utilities not bury all of their power lines?

Latest News

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CELEBRATION HELD IN LEXINGTON
WATCH | INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CELEBRATION HELD IN LEXINGTON
Many traditions were formed in Lincoln County connected to the history of horse racing.
The Lincoln County connection to Counter Clock racing
Women taking a salsa class at Saturday's event
Women in Lexington celebrate and showcase their cultures through dance
Crews are battling a structure fire in Lexington.
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington