Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UPDATE:
Lexington Police have canceled the Golden alert for Julia Oyen-Keller.
They say she has been located and is safe.
---------------------------------------------------------
The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert of a missing Lexington woman.
Police say 83-year-old Julia Oyen-Keller was last seen around 9:45 Saturday night along the 700 block of Mason Headley Road.
Officers say she is believed to be traveling on foot or in a wheelchair.
She is approximately 5″3″ with brown hair. A description of her clothing is not known at this time.
Police say Oyen-Keller is believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.
Lexington Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Oyen-Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.