Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -UPDATE:

Lexington Police have canceled the Golden alert for Julia Oyen-Keller.

They say she has been located and is safe.

---------------------------------------------------------

The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert of a missing Lexington woman.

Police say 83-year-old Julia Oyen-Keller was last seen around 9:45 Saturday night along the 700 block of Mason Headley Road.

Officers say she is believed to be traveling on foot or in a wheelchair.

She is approximately 5″3″ with brown hair. A description of her clothing is not known at this time.

Police say Oyen-Keller is believed to possibly be suffering from dementia.

Lexington Police are asking anyone with knowledge of Oyen-Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.