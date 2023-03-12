Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking a Chilly Start to the Week
Tracking a Chilly Start to the Week
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking a reinforcing shot of cold air, settling in, behind a cold front, overnight, which means we’ll start out the week with below normal temperatures and chances for snow showers and flurries.

A high pressure will take control of our weather mid-week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 60s by Thursday.

Our next system arrives on Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

