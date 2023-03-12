Kentucky earns 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

The Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) received a 6 seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will face 11 seed Providence (21-11) in the first round in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday.
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA...
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) celebrates after Kentucky defeated Georgia 85-71 in an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Should UK beat the Friars, they would play the second round game Sunday against the winner of (3) Kansas State and (14) Montana State. Purdue is the one seed in the east.

This is UK’s 16th time in the East Region and the Big Blue has seen success in the east, aside from last season. Adolph Rupp’s teams dominated the east in 1948, 1949, and 1951. John Calipari’s first UK Final Four team in 2011 started in the east. The Unforgettables were in the East as well as John Wall, Demarcus Cousins, and company in 2010.

The Alabama Crimson Tide (29-5) received the number one overall seed in the south. Houston (31-3) got the one seed in the Midwest where they will face (16) NKU on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama. Kansas was the one seed in the South.

The NCAA National Championship will be played April 3 in Houston, Texas.

