Kentucky Newsmakers 3/12: Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Ky. EMA Director Jeremy Slinker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Division of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker.

Wintry weather has returned before spring, and it all comes as Kentucky continues to deal with the aftermath of historic winds on Friday, March 3.

Five people were killed, and at one point, more than half a million Kentuckians were without power, and the property damage and loss to businesses is still being added up.

We’ve heard since from countless people who wish they’d been better prepared.

Director Slinker joins us to talk about the recent events and preparation for the future. Colonel Slinker served with the state police for 25 years as a trooper and held numerous command positions.

In the last couple of years, the windstorm, tornadoes, floods, and even ice events have strained Kentucky’s resources and tested our resolve.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey has some perspective on the increasingly common wild weather events.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.