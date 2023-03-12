Kentucky Newsmakers 3/12: Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey; Ky. EMA Director Jeremy Slinker

Kentucky Newsmakers
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey and Division of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker.

Wintry weather has returned before spring, and it all comes as Kentucky continues to deal with the aftermath of historic winds on Friday, March 3.

Five people were killed, and at one point, more than half a million Kentuckians were without power, and the property damage and loss to businesses is still being added up.

We’ve heard since from countless people who wish they’d been better prepared.

Director Slinker joins us to talk about the recent events and preparation for the future. Colonel Slinker served with the state police for 25 years as a trooper and held numerous command positions.

In the last couple of years, the windstorm, tornadoes, floods, and even ice events have strained Kentucky’s resources and tested our resolve.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey has some perspective on the increasingly common wild weather events.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The Lexington Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at the Walmart on...
Officer-involved accident following arrest of theft suspect
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
2 bodies found bound and gagged on side of Akron road, 1 found in Copley
Police make arrest after 3 bodies were found bound, gagged in Ohio

Latest News

Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
golden alert lexington
Golden Alert canceled, missing woman found safe
INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CELEBRATION HELD IN LEXINGTON
WATCH | INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY CELEBRATION HELD IN LEXINGTON
Many traditions were formed in Lincoln County connected to the history of horse racing.
The Lincoln County connection to Counter Clock racing