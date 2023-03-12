Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police responded to a shots fire called last night in Lexington.

It happened Saturday around 9:34 p.m.

Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway Speedway. Lexington Police were able to arrest Taylor near that Speedway.

Police say no one was hurt and no damages have been reported.

He has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, receiving stolen property, and tampering with physical evidence.

