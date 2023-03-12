Women in Lexington celebrate and showcase their cultures through dance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In honor of International Women’s Day and March being Women’s History Month, The Salsa Center hosted an event at the 21C Museum Hotel in Lexington. Women from many different backgrounds were able to showcase their fancy footwork and celebrate their culture.

“We’re so excited to be here tonight, and we have the opportunity to talk about women in India; representing our culture in Bangladesh and India,” said event performer Yasmin.

Many attendees said they loved the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their femininity and culture in Lexington.

“Just follow your heart,” said Yasmin. “You are a woman. Don’t forget your culture, it’s very important.”

Later in the evening, The Salsa Center offered a free introductory salsa class, teaching women the power of dance.

“We want to celebrate this every year,” said Director and Co-Owner of The Salsa Center Reena Reyes. “So we hope that the local community can come out and next year make it a bigger event. Everybody is welcome to participate; share their dance, share their culture, dance all together and celebrate women.”

