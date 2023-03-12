Women in Lexington celebrate and showcase their cultures through dance

Women taking a salsa class at Saturday's event
Women taking a salsa class at Saturday's event(WKYT)
By Hallie DeVore
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In honor of International Women’s Day and March being Women’s History Month, The Salsa Center hosted an event at the 21C Museum Hotel in Lexington. Women from many different backgrounds were able to showcase their fancy footwork and celebrate their culture.

“We’re so excited to be here tonight, and we have the opportunity to talk about women in India; representing our culture in Bangladesh and India,” said event performer Yasmin.

Many attendees said they loved the opportunity to celebrate and showcase their femininity and culture in Lexington.

“Just follow your heart,” said Yasmin. “You are a woman. Don’t forget your culture, it’s very important.”

Later in the evening, The Salsa Center offered a free introductory salsa class, teaching women the power of dance.

“We want to celebrate this every year,” said Director and Co-Owner of The Salsa Center Reena Reyes. “So we hope that the local community can come out and next year make it a bigger event. Everybody is welcome to participate; share their dance, share their culture, dance all together and celebrate women.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Lexington Legends logo.
Petition to reverse Lexington Legends name change garners over 2,000 signatures
Michael Correll
Fmr. Somerset police officer indicted on nearly two dozen charges
The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating White Heaven Outfitters in...
Kentucky business accused of not paying out money to raffle winners
The Richmond Police Department says officers took the juvenile into custody Thursday morning on...
Juvenile taken into custody after incident at Ky. elementary school
The family of WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Family of WBTV meteorologist killed in helicopter crash files lawsuit

Latest News

Many traditions were formed in Lincoln County connected to the history of horse racing.
The Lincoln County connection to Counter Clock racing
Crews are battling a structure fire in Lexington.
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
APARTMENT COMPLEX STILL WITHOUT POWER, TENANTS FORCED TO VACATE
WATCH | APARTMENT COMPLEX STILL WITHOUT POWER, TENANTS FORCED TO VACATE
Officials say they gathered 14 bags of trash and other larger items from the pond.
Pike County community participates in spring clean-up