Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Feels and Looks Like Winter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the middle of the month and, right on cue, Old Man Winter is showing up across Kentucky. This is bringing frigid temps and the chance for snow showers and flurries to start the week, with another potent cold front set to end it.

We have snow showers and flurries dropping in from the northwest. This action will continue through Tuesday morning and there’s even the chance for a few hit and run coatings, especially tonight.

Temps are the other big story with many of us staying in the upper 30s today and Tuesday. Winds will make it feel even colder, especially Tuesday morning when wind chills are deep into the teens.

Temps will bounce back in a good way by Wednesday and Thursday ahead of another big cold front due in here for Friday. This will have rain and gusty winds ahead of it with a major temp crash behind it. We will need to watch for a wave of low pressure along the front as it moves just to our east.

Cold temps settle back in this weekend and early next week.

