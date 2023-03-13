Deputies investigating after someone stole $14K worth of baseball equipment donated to youth league after tornado

Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.
Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are investigating after someone stole $14,000 worth of donated baseball equipment.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a theft complaint on Sunday, March 12, just before 4 p.m., at King’s Storage Units on KY 295 north of Kuttawa.

They say unknown person or persons broke into a storage unit between January and Sunday and took approximately $14,000 in baseball equipment that included helmets, baseball bats, uniforms and more.

The equipment had been donated to the Dawson Springs Youth League, Inc. after the December 2021 tornado destroyed their facilities and equipment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 270-338-2311 or leave an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky House committee passes ‘parental rights bill’
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Latest News

The nonprofit organizations receiving Gun Violence Prevention Grant from One Lexington were...
Recipients of One Lexington Gun Violence Prevention grants announced
A very different version of House Bill 470 came before a Senate committee Tuesday morning.
Kentucky Senate panel passes controversial ‘Do No Harm Act’
Senate Bill 47 was not only heard in a Senate committee, but it passed that panel with a final...
Kentucky Senate committee passes medicinal cannabis bill
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect
Snow, ice cause problems on Lexington roads; emergency winter weather plan in effect