FCPS principal on administrative leave files amended lawsuit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The attorney for suspended Paul Laurence Dunbar high school principal Marlon Ball filed an amended lawsuit again Fayette County Schools.

The new lawsuit claims the district is trying to keep Ball on administrative leave until his contract expires and then refuse to renew it.

[READ THE LAWSUIT BELOW]

Ball was placed on leave in November while Fayette County Public Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct. That administrative leave has since been extended twice thus far.

The new amended lawsuit said Ball cannot get other employment during the investigation and says the window to find other jobs is closing.

