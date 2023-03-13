Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?

For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road that shares land with Hartland Park?(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve been to Hartland Park, you’ve likely seen the subject of today’s Good Question.

For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road that shares land with Hartland Park?

She says her kids used to call it the “spaceship docking station.” And the sign says “property of the FAA,” so she thinks it’s probably something to do with airplane radar.

Leslie, you are correct. We checked with the FAA and they tell us this is a navigational aid system known as a VORTAC, and it is used by both civilian and military pilots.

The “VOR” portion of the acronym stands for “Very High Frequency (VHF) Omnidirectional Range;” It’s used by civilian pilots and is operational.

The “TAC” portion of the acronym is short for “TACAN,” short for “Tactical Air Navigation;” this part of the system was used by military pilots using a UHF signal. That portion was decommissioned about five years ago, but it does still provide Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) for the military.

They told us this facility is one of several hundred of its kind across the country.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

Bourbon
Committee approves bill to give tax break to bourbon industry
In this file photo, former Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis sits with David Moore and David Ermold...
Trial set to determine costs, damages Kim Davis could owe couples
After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
In 2020 and 2022, bills legalizing medical marijuana passed the House only to die in the...
Kentucky Senate to take up bill on medicinal cannabis for first time