Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A chilly start to the week

Temperatures stay chilly
Temperatures stay chilly(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run below average for a few more days this week.

The chill is in the air and it holds steady for a little while. There’s a pretty good chance that highs will not even get out of the upper-30s for some of us. Others will reach the low-40s. Either way, we find ourselves well below average for this time of year.

A little spike in temperatures shows up on Wednesday. And that’s all it is, a little spike that puts highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. This isn’t the only jump we see. Numbers do look even better on Thursday and Friday. We’ll finally get back above average and see those highs reach the 60s. We should be around the mid-50s for highs so we are only beating these numbers by a minimal amount.

Another cold front will plow through the region on Friday. It brings a chance of showers and another quick cool down.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

Northern Kentucky University
Human remains discovered on Northern Kentucky University campus, officials say
A chill holds steady
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Some drag performers feel unsafe amidst Senate Bill 115
Watch | Some drag performers feel unsafe amidst Senate Bill 115
Drag protests to Senate Bill 115
Some drag performers feel unsafe amidst Senate Bill 115