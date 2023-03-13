Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A chilly start to the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures will run below average for a few more days this week.

The chill is in the air and it holds steady for a little while. There’s a pretty good chance that highs will not even get out of the upper-30s for some of us. Others will reach the low-40s. Either way, we find ourselves well below average for this time of year.

A little spike in temperatures shows up on Wednesday. And that’s all it is, a little spike that puts highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. This isn’t the only jump we see. Numbers do look even better on Thursday and Friday. We’ll finally get back above average and see those highs reach the 60s. We should be around the mid-50s for highs so we are only beating these numbers by a minimal amount.

Another cold front will plow through the region on Friday. It brings a chance of showers and another quick cool down.

Take care of each other!

