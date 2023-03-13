Ky. Sen. Mitch McConnell enters physical therapy after concussion

McConnell tripped and fell during an evening dinner following a reception for the Senate...
McConnell tripped and fell during an evening dinner following a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ky. Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital and is entering physical therapy after tripping and falling at a hotel on Wednesday night.

According to David Popp, communications director for McConnell, the senator’s concussion recovery “is proceeding well.”

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” Popp said in a statement.

McConnell tripped and fell during an evening dinner following a reception for the Senate Leadership Fund at the Waldorf Astoria Washington DC hotel.

A medical team said during treatment, it was discovered that McConnell also suffered a minor rib fracture and is also being treated for that injury.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp said.

McConnell previously suffered an injury after tripping and falling in his home in Kentucky back in 2019. He suffered a shoulder fracture in that incident that required surgery and several weeks of recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

Now that our clocks have sprung forward and we’ve lost an hour of sleep, how does that impact...
Can daylight savings time impact your health?
Traffic congestion report
Tips for UK fans traveling for the NCAA Tournament
EKY to receive nearly $300 million for long-term flood recovery
Bourbon
House passes bill to give tax break to bourbon industry