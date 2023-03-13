Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its doors for good.

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week. The family-owned restaurant survived the pandemic but says inflation and employment struggles are reshaping the landscape of their business, and they’ve made the tough choice to let go.

“There are fights all along the way. There have been many fights over the last nine years to keep a Lexington diner in business from year one until now,” said owner Karin West.

Not every fight has a clear winner. After tough talks and painstakingly thoughtful consideration, West has made the decision to close the Lexington Diner.

Kelly Crawford was heartbroken to hear her favorite lunch spot won’t be around anymore. She came in to say goodbye to some of her favorite servers and enjoy a final meal.

“So I’m really sad, and I’m sad to see it close after nine years,” said Crawford. We definitely were like, all right, let’s just come back and support them this week and come back and get the special.”

The menu isn’t the only thing with something unique to offer. This cheers-like atmosphere prides itself on being more than just a place to grab a bite.

West says the staff has become her family, and letting go wasn’t an easy choice.

“I tried to set everything up so that I could support them the best I could with his transition, and they were really there for me, and that was a very powerful thing,” she said.

For nine years, they served up hot meals and endless memories, and even though the doors will shut for good on Sunday, those experiences will remain for a lifetime.

West says it wasn’t just one thing that went into the decision to close; it was a multitude of factors.

The diner will be open for normal business hours this week for patrons and guests to come by and enjoy one last meal. They are even planning a surprise during Wednesday’s final trivia night at 7 p.m.

