Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recently hired principal for Jefferson County Public Schools has been arrested on his first day on the job.

Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department, according to Bullitt County Sheriff’s chief deputy Alex Payne.

Littles has been charged with terroristic threatening and assault fourth degree. Payne said the charges stem from an alleged incident that happened on Christmas Day 2022.

“The charges are unrelated to JCPS,” the district said in a statement on Monday evening.

On March 8, Littles was announced as the new principal of Olmsted Academy North and would start on March 13.

JCPS said Littles has spent more than 16 years in JCPS as an English teacher at Doss, Butler and Minor Daniels Academy and as a behavioral coach at Minor Daniels and Valley High School.

Assistant principal Ebony Booker will serve as the administrator in charge while the district follows procedures for allegations related to staff, according to Nate Meyer, Assistant Superintendent for Accelerated Improvement Schools.

“Olmsted North has wonderful students and a fantastic staff,” Meyer said. “Learning will continue in the school building, just as it always does.”

