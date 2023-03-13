One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus

FILE: A school bus is pictured in this photo from March 20, 2018. Students and staff were moved to another school after eight people were hospitalized due to high carbon monoxide levels at a Kansas City school.(MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A crash involving a school bus is under investigation in Garrard County.

Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of Lexington Street and West Maple Avenue. 

There were students on the bus at the time, but there were no injuries reported from anyone on the bus.

One person in the car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Another bus brought the students to school.

