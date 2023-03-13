Police: 4 dead in shooting at Dallas apartment building

Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.
Police are investigating after four people died in a shooting at a Dallas apartment building.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 2:20 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Police in Dallas have confirmed four people died in a Sunday night shooting at an apartment building.

Dallas Police Department Public Information Officer Juan Fernandez said in an email to The Associated Press that officers responded around 7:10 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue in Northwest Dallas.

Fernandez said four people were found with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene.

Details about the victims and the shooter, including whether a suspect was in custody, were not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing, Fernandez said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Freight train kills entire herd of elk in Washougal.
‘Shocked and devastated’: Freight train kills entire herd of elk
According to officials, the call came in just before 6 p.m. and no one was home at the time of...
Crews battle structure fire in Lexington
Police say the suspect, Antonio Taylor, allegedly fired shots outside of the North Broadway...
Man arrested after shots fired in Lexington
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after he was found...
Boy, 3, in critical condition after being found unresponsive at hotel pool

Latest News

The father is accused of fatally beating an elderly man previously convicted of child sexual...
Authorities: Father confesses to killing man he believed was stalking his daughter
A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
US, S. Korea hold drills as North Korea launches missiles from sub
Police responded to reports of a person, said to be 21-year-old Tegan Williams, disturbing a...
Police: 3 officers injured in fight with suspect at Ariz. coffee shop
Ke Huy Quan, from left, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser and Jamie Lee Curtis pose with their...
‘Everything’ wins best picture, is everywhere at Oscars