Tips to keep your plants safe from freezing temperatures

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are dealing with winter temperatures once again, but February’s spring-like weather may have tricked many of us. That includes plants that have already started to bloom.

Warmer temperatures, sunshine and spring-like weather have tricked some plants into blooming a little earlier than usual, and when overnight lows drop to the 20°s, that means these blooms are in trouble.

“The blooms can be a little picky with the frost, and once those die off, they may not bloom again for the rest of the season,” said Wilson’s Nursery operations manager Jacob Lyons. “You should not worry, especially with any trees or scrubs that are well established, who have an established root base. You are not going to have to worry about them being killed.”

But there are a few things you can do to help.

Cover the plants with frost cloths, bed sheets or anything you can to keep that first layer of frost off of them. Before the sun rises, you can take your water hose and gently spray off and melt down that frost away from your fresh growth. Move the plants inside to keep them away from the cold.

If old man winter’s icy grip touches your favorite blooms, there’s some good news.

“That tree is going to push it right back out within a couple weeks, especially if we get some warmer temperatures,” said Lyons.

Experts say trees were budding up to 20 days earlier this year across most of the southeast, including Kentucky.

