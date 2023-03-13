Tips for UK fans traveling for the NCAA Tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Wildcats will play Providence on Friday in Greensboro, North Carolina, for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Many in Big Blue Nation are expected to hit the road for the game.

“I’m expecting that we will see a big blue caravan heading southward for the game,” said American Automobile Association Bluegrass spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins.

While some fans might watch the game from their living room, others will be there in person for the matchup. But before people hit the road, AAA says people need to check that their car is ready to make the trip.

“Make sure you’re up to date on maintenance, that you have proper pressure in those tires, that you have enough tread and then make sure that you have a strong enough battery,” said Hawkins.

If you’re the driver, Hawkins recommends getting at least seven hours of sleep the night before. She says this is imperative to staying vigilant behind the wheel.

“We just had the time change, and it’s going to take a while for folks to adapt to this, so still on Friday probably a little drowsiness going on,” said Hawkins.

As for traffic, Hawkins says because it’s spring break time and a weekend, people should expect heavy traffic on the roads, give yourself extra time before and after the game to get to where you need to go. She says when you’re in a rush accidents can happen.”

Hawkins also recommends checking the AAA app to see what the gas prices are in the areas you’re driving through. This way, you can budget for the trip and take the most cost-effective route.

Hawkins says once you get to the game, “Keep your belongings close to you, in front of you if possible. Try to use those secure bags and purses rather than your normal ones so that you don’t easily become a victim of theft,” said Hawkins.

According to UK Athletics, tickets for the first and second-round games in Greensboro are on sale through the NCAA ticketing website.

The game tips off at 7:10 on WKYT.

Kentucky will play Providence for the first time in NCAA tournament action.

