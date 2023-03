Where to watch each game in the NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports and WKYT are home to exclusive coverage of the 2023 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

2023 March Madness is scheduled to be played all across the nation as fans settle in for the completion of an entertaining 2022-23 season that felt as if the energy had been brought back to college basketball.

Games will be aired on WKYT, TNT, TBS and truTV.

Be sure to check in often as this story will update every single time the NCAA Tournament schedule is adjusted. Below you will find the schedule for this year’s NCAA Tournament.

First Four

Tuesday, March 14

(16) SE Missouri State vs. (16) Texas A&M-CC: UD Arena -- Dayton (6:40 p.m. on truTV)

(11) Pittsburgh vs. (11) Mississippi State: UD Arena -- Dayton (6:40 p.m. on truTV)

Wednesday, March 15

(16) Fairleigh Dickinson vs. (16) Texas Southern: UD Arena -- Dayton (6:40 p.m. on truTV)

(11) Nevada vs. (11) Arizona State: UD Arena -- Dayton (9:10 p.m. on truTV)

First round

Thursday, March 16

(9) Maryland vs. (8) West Virginia: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham (12:15 p.m. on WKYT)

(13) Furman vs. (4) Virginia: Amway Center -- Orlando (12:40 p.m. on truTV)

(10) Utah State vs. (7) Missouri: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento (1:40 p.m. on TNT)

(16) Howard vs. (1) Kansas: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines (2:00 p.m. on TBS)

(16) Play-in vs. (1) Alabama: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham (2:45 p.m. on WKYT)

(12) College of Charleston vs. (5) San Diego State: Amway Center -- Orlando (3:10 p.m. on WKYT)

(15) Princeton vs. (2) Arizona: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento (4:10 p.m. on TNT)

(9) Illinois vs. (8) Arkansas: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines (4:30 p.m. on TBS)

(9) Auburn vs. (8) Iowa: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham (6:50 p.m. on TNT)

(12) Oral Roberts vs. (5) Duke: Amway Center -- Orlando (7:10 p.m. on WKYT)

(15) Colgate vs. (2) Texas: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines (7:25 p.m. on TBS)

(10) Boise State vs. (7) Northwestern: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento (7:35 p.m. on truTV)

(16) Northern Kentucky vs. (1) Houston: Legacy Arena -- Birmingham (9:20 p.m. on TNT)

(13) Lousiana vs. (4) Tennessee: Amway Center -- Orlando (9:40 p.m. on WKYT)

(10) Penn State vs. (7) Texas A&M: Wells Fargo Arena -- Des Moines (9:55 p.m. on TBS)

(15) UNC Asheville vs. (2) UCLA: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento (10:05 p.m. on truTV)

Friday, March 17

(10) USC vs. (7) Michigan State: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus (12:15 p.m. on WKYT)

(14) Kennesaw State vs. (3) Xavier: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro (12:40 p.m. on truTV)

(12) UC Stanta Barbara vs. (3) Baylor: Ball Arena -- Denver (1:30 p.m. on TNT)

(12) VCU vs. (5) Saint Mary’s: MVP Arena -- Albany (2:00 p.m. on TBS)

(15) Vermont vs. (2) Marquette: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus (2:45 p.m. on WKYT)

(11) Play-in vs. (6) Iowa State: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro (3:10 p.m. on truTV)

(11) NC State vs. (6) Creighton: Ball Arena -- Denver (4:00 p.m. on TNT)

(13) Iona vs. (4) UConn: MVP Arena -- Albany (4:30 p.m. on TBS)

(16) Play-in vs. (1) Purdue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus (6:50 p.m. on TNT)

(11) Providence vs. (6) Kentucky: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro (7:10 p.m. on WKYT)

(12) Drake vs. (5) Miami: MVP Arena -- Albany (7:25 p.m. on TBS)

(14) Grand Canyon vs. (3) Gonzaga: Ball Arena -- Denver (7:35 p.m. on truTV)

(9) FAU vs. (8) Memphis: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus (9:20 p.m. on TNT)

(14) Montana State vs. (3) Kansas State: Greensboro Coliseum -- Greensboro (9:40 p.m. on WKYT)

(13) Kent State vs. (4) Indiana: MVP Arena -- Albany (9:55 p.m. on TBS)

(11) Play-in vs. (6) TCU: Ball Arena -- Denver (10:05 p.m. on truTV)

