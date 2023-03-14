Anonymous donor pledges $1 million for Art Center of the Bluegrass expansion

A million-dollar donation for the Art Center of the Bluegrass expansion has been made by an unknown donor.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A million-dollar donation for the Art Center of the Bluegrass expansion has been made by an unknown donor.

The anonymous donor has committed up to $1 million in matching gifts to help the art center expand and get Powell’s personally curated retrospective collection to be permanently displayed in the center’s upcoming national glass museum.

The art center recently purchased a historic building adjacent to its downtown location and announced plans to renovate the space to host arts programs, private studios, a gift gallery and more.

