Chris Bailey’s Forecast | The Cold Eases For A Few Days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another windy and cold day in the Bluegrass state with a little bit of snow thrown in for good measure. After a short break over the next few days, wintertime flexes again for the upcoming weekend.

Snow showers and flurries are winding down early this evening. Temps tonight reach 20-25 in most areas with a few spots reaching the upper teens. Better air blows in during the afternoon with temps flirting with 50 for many and even hitting the low 50s for some. That bleeds over into a milder Thursday with temps reaching the middle 50s to low 60s.

That comes on a strong southwest wind gusting ahead of a strong cold front arriving on Friday. Wind gusts will top 40mph at times with this front as it barrels through from west to east, bringing rain along for the ride. Some gusts of 50mph will be possible.

A few flakes may fly right behind the front with some flurries or snow showers possible over the weekend.

Temps are frigid once again with wind chills approaching 10 degrees by Saturday and Sunday mornings.

