‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday...
Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday night.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WAVE) - A Larue County man is living large after winning more than $70,000 from a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday night, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

Beard originally went in to buy a drink before adding on a $5 Ultimate 7′s scratch-off ticket.

He told lottery officials he plays “every now and then” and was glad he bought the ticket on Friday.

Beard scratched off a matching number 18 on the first row and won the game’s top prize of $77,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Beard told lottery officials. “I thought it was just a dream.”

After leaving the store without saying a word, Beard downloaded the Kentucky Lottery app the following day to scan the ticket and make sure it was a winner.

On Monday, Kentucky Lottery said Beard presented his ticket at the Louisville headquarters, where he received a total of $55,055 after taxes.

Beard said he didn’t have current plans for the winnings and was going to deposit it into the bank.

The Upton Quick Stop store will receive $770 for selling the winning ticket.

