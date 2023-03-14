Facebook parent Meta slashes another 10,000 jobs

FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif.,...
FILE - Meta's logo can be seen on a sign at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022. Meta, which is Facebook's parent company, allowed a Moldovan oligarch with ties to the Kremlin to run ads on its platform urging protests against that country's government — even though he and his political party are subject to U.S. sanctions.(AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Facebook parent Meta is slashing another 10,000 jobs and will not fill 5,000 open positions as the social media pioneer cuts costs.

The company announced 11,000 job cuts in November, about 13% of its workforce at the time.

Meta and other tech companies have been hiring aggressively for at least two years and in recent months have begun to let some of those workers go.

Early last month, Meta posted falling profits and its third consecutive quarter of declining revenue.

The company said Tuesday it will reduce the size of its recruiting team and make further cuts in its tech groups in late April, and then its business groups in late May.

“This will be tough and there’s no way around that,” said CEO Mark Zuckerberg. “It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success.”

The Menlo Park, California, company has invested billions of dollars to realign its focus on the metaverse. In February it said a downturn in online advertising and competition from rivals such as TikTok weighed on results.

“As I’ve talked about efficiency this year, I’ve said that part of our work will involve removing jobs -- and that will be in service of both building a leaner, more technical company and improving our business performance to enable our long term vision,” said Zuckerberg.

The biggest tech companies in the U.S. are cutting costs elsewhere, too.

This month, Amazon paused construction on its second headquarters in Virginia following the biggest round of layoffs in the company’s history and its shifting plans around remote work.

In early trading, Meta shares rose 6%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After nearly a decade in business, Lexington Diner will serve its last meal later this week.
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors for good
Lancaster police say a school bus and car crashed Monday morning near the intersection of...
One person taken to hospital after crash involving school bus
For today’s Good Question, Leslie asks, what is the building or machine on Armstrong Mill Road...
Good Question: What is the structure on Armstrong Mill Rd. that shares land with Hartland Park?
Kentucky lawmakers have advanced a bill that supporters say will keep “offensive” and “obscene”...
Kentucky House committee passes ‘parental rights bill’
Leroy Littles Sr. was arrested on a warrant served out of Hillview Police Department.
Olmsted Academy North principal arrested on first day on charges ‘unrelated to JCPS’

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers remarks to the 2023 International Association of Fire Fighters...
Biden to issue order to strengthen gun background checks
Michael Regan, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, announces the Biden...
EPA to limit toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water
In this April 30, 2021, photo released by The White House, former President Jimmy Carter and...
Biden to deliver former President Jimmy Carter’s eulogy
Jeffrey Beard, from Hodgenville, bought the ticket from Upton Quick Stop in Radcliff on Friday...
‘Couldn’t believe it’: Larue County man wins $77K jackpot on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
A woman is recovering after a monkey attack that she says she never expected.
Pet monkey shot, killed after escaping and ripping woman’s ear in half