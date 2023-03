LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Florida say a murder suspect was arrested in Lexington.

Eduardo Troche-Rodriguez was arrested last week. He was wanted as part of an investigation into a deadly shooting last year in Cape Coral near Ft. Myers.

Troche-Rodriguez is being held in Fayette county before he is extradited back to Florida.

